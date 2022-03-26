Some 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the bloody clash between two galamsey groups near the Bonsaso River at Tarkwa of the Western Region.

The clash on Wednesday led to the death of one person, leaving four others injured.

The suspects have been remanded into Police custody to assist with investigations and are expected to appear in court on April 6.

The Western Regional Police PRO, DSP Olivia Adiku confirmed the arrest.

The suspects have been provisionally charged with murder, causing unlawful harm, and possession of offensive weapons.

Two others are still receiving medical attention at the Tarkwa government hospital due to their critical conditions.

“So far, 10 people have been arrested. They were arraigned [Thursday], and they have been remanded into custody to reappear on April 6, 2022.

“Two others, one Awal Mohammed whose severe injury has been sent to Effia Nkwanta Hospital, and Alhassan Isaka is still on admission at the Takoradi Government hospital,” she told Accra-based Citi FM.

However, she indicated the police are yet to get details of what led to the fight from the suspects.

“We need to have them to be able to get to the bottom of the issue. For now, we don’t have the details on what led to the fight, but through investigation, we will be able to establish what the problem was,” she said.