Global Media Alliance, owners of Happy FM, has announced the death of one of its top radio presenters, Dr Cann.

Born Francis Cann, the presenter, according to the media outfit, passed on on Friday, March 25, 2022.

His demise comes on the back of a short illness.

Dr Cann’s death was confirmed on the official Twitter page of Happy FM.

The deceased was the host of Happy FM’s Showbiz Extra and Ayeeko Ayeeko weekend entertainment show.

Prior to his work with the Accra-based radio station, he was with Radio Winaby in Cape Coast, GBC Radio in Accra and Sunrise FM in Koforidua.

He left behind a wife and two sons.

