A student of the Tema International School (TIS), Kevin Owusu Afriyie, has manufactured an electric off-road vehicle as part of his Middle Year Programme (MYP) project.

The project was completed under the supervision of mechanic experts and tutors of the School.

This helped the student apply his accumulated knowledge in the field of physics and mathematics.

Kelvin explained the decision to manufacture the electric off-road vehicle gave him the opportunity to showcase himself while effectively acquiring knowledge.

Mr Afriyie has revealed plans to improve the vehicle to make it more sustainable than it already is.

“Loving cars and mechanics with a passion, I have been crafting and creating cars with cardboard and other materials from my early ages.

Kevin Owusu Afriyie [right] testing the electric vehicle

“This project has been a rollercoaster of emotions and effort. There were happy nights when measurements and equipment were appropriate and there were other times when calculations were not on point and this caused problems for the project,” he highlighted.

He added, “I have developed numerous career skills, such as 3D modelling, cutting and welding of metal bars and wiring through the course of this project and have also benefited from the use of research and collaboration skills.”

He appreciated his friends for their encouragement, his loving mother and family for helping with funds and support.

“I am also grateful for being in the Middle Year Programme at TIS, which has given me the opportunity to pursue such a project and finally, Almighty God, for His helping hand through this journey,” he said.

MYP is designed for students aged 11 to 16 and provides a framework of learning that encourages students to become creative, critical and reflective thinkers.

The programme emphasises intellectual challenge, encouraging students to make connections between their studies in traditional subjects and the real world.

It fosters the development of skills for communication, intercultural understanding and global engagement essential qualities for young people who are becoming global leaders.