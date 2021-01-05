A 35-year-old, Samuel Gyekye is in police grips for allegedly murdering his wife, Abena Owusua, 42.

Suhum District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu confirmed this incident to Adom News.

He said two gentlemen reported to the matter to the police at around 12:am Tuesday.

A quick follow-up by the police led them to the scene where Abena was lying in a pool of blood inside her room, shot with a locally manufactured single barrel gun.

Samuel, who was initially on the run, was apprehended by some community members in the bushes at Abesim near Nkronso.

But for police intervention, Samuel would have been lynched. He however sustained several injuries on his head.

The deceased has been conveyed at the Suhum Government hospital morgue.

Samuel, on the other hand, has since been admitted at the Abesim clinic for treatment under police supervision.

Chief Supt. Joseph Owusu told Adom News’ Maxwell Kudekor justice will be served.