The Government of Ghana has announced the return of spectators to the various football stadia in the country.

A letter signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah stated that all stadiums will be limited to twenty-five per cent (25%) capacity.

“Seating at all stadia will therefore be limited to Twenty-Five (25%) capacity as previously announced by the President. All existing safety and hygiene protocols are still in force. The Inter-Ministerial Taskforce will continue to monitor the evolving Covid-19 situation and will advise when more spectators will be allowed to all stadia in the country” the statement said.

Below is the statement