The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament notes it is disgusted by the security invasion of the august House of Parliament on the orders of the President.

The security deployment, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, tagged as a Gestapo-style invasion; a secret state police for exercising cruel and evil dealings.

“We strongly condemn the obvious creeping despotism and blatant misuse of the national security apparatus to advance narrow parochial partisan interests”.

“Parliaments in every democratic jurisdiction represent the bulwark of democratic freedoms and we insist that this excessive abuse of state power to intimidate Members of Parliament represents a desecration of our highly revered parliamentary democracy and a grave affront to the dignity of the legislative arm”.

The NDC says the security deployment goes against the good parliamentary democracy and a breach of their privileges and discharge of their lawful functions.

As the Commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and Chair of the National Security Council, the NDC says it holds Akufo-Addo directly responsible for the “unwarranted and reckless” deployment.

The NDC caucus in Parliament demands the immediate withdrawal of this detachment of soldiers, police personnel and purported national security operatives.

“We shall continue to resist the mindless assault on the pillars of our constitutional democracy. Ghana is not a dictatorship. Those who seek to erode our democratic gains and usher us into a tyrannic dispensation would be fought and defeated.

The NDC Parliamentary Caucus refuses to sit idle and allow the House of the People’s Representatives to be taken hostage in scenes reminiscent of the recent state-sponsored thuggery witnessed at EC Collation Centres where similar invasions led to needles loss of lives and injuries”.

Deriving motivation form the national anthem, the opposition says it will continue to resist oppressor’s rule, especially when they know they are “on the side of the people, on the side of right, on the side of good conscience, on the side of justice”.