The Ghana Police Service has detailed security arrangements ahead of President Akufo-Addo’s inauguration on January 7, 2021.

The service has served notice that a total of 6,000 personnel including the Military and allied Security agencies will be deployed to ensure safety.

The Police in a statement said the work of the deployed personnel will be augmented with technology.

It added that all VVIPs will be provided with protection on the day of the inauguration and the same attention will be given to the entire State House Complex; Accra International Conference Centre; Accra Sports Stadium and the Black Star Square.

ALSO READ:

With the ceremony to be held in strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols, only persons with invitation cards will be allowed entry.

Read the full statement below: