President Akufo-Addo has announced the reopening of schools starting January 15, 2020.

During his 21st address to the nation on government’s Covid-19 mitigation measures, he assured students, parents and guardians that protective protocols have been put in place in the schools to ensure the safety of students.

In accordance with these measures, the President asked that there be “for now, no mass gatherings and no sporting activities” in schools when they reopen.

“However, religious activities for students at school, under the new protocols, will be permitted.”

According to him, Government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, will ensure that all institutions, public and private, are fumigated and disinfected.

In addition, “Schools and institutions, with their own hospitals and clinics, will be equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment, and have isolation centres to deal with any positive cases,” he said.

The President further revealed that “all other school and institutions, without their own clinics and hospitals, have been mapped to health facilities”.

Mr. Akufo-Addo urged the students to adhere “to the enhanced hygiene, social distancing and mask-wearing protocols to continue the tools of our warfare, even when the vaccines arrive in Ghana.”

He assured all parents and guardians of the Government and its determination to protect the lives of all students, teachers and non-teaching staff, returning to school.