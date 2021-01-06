A total of 55 criminal offences have been recorded in the Hohoe Municipality from December 24, 2020, to January 2, this year.

The offences range from stealing, assault, fraud, offensive conduct, causing unlawful damage, and unlawful entry.

Detective Inspector James Kalami, in-charge, District Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that 23 of the cases were recorded between December 24 and December 31, last year.

The breakdown includes four fraud cases, nine stealing cases, one causing unlawful damage, seven assault, one unlawful entry and an offensive conduct case.

Inspector Kalami said the rest of the 32 cases recorded between December 31 and January 2, this year, included two threats of harm, one offensive conduct, seven assault, 19 stealing, and three fraud cases.

He said most of the theft cases involved motorbikes, tricycles and personal belongings.

He said the Police were also processing cases for prosecution while others were left for the parties involved to resolve.

Detective Inspector Kalami noted that some complainants did not return to the Police after they reported the cases while others failed to return medical report forms issued to them.

He said some complainants at times tried to arbitrate with accused persons or families on the blind side of the Police to take care of their expenses.

The Inspector said the Service was engaging the public on how best they could protect their belongings, especially motorbikes, which should not be parked in the open but in a room, when not in use.

GNA checks at the District Office of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) revealed that no cases were recorded under the Unit during the period.

