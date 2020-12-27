Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and founder of the Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has expressed shock at people who raised issues with his Christmas message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akfuo-Addo.

Koku Anyidoho in a tweet wished the President of Ghana a Merry Christmas and also hoped for better days ahead.

But this did not sink with some elements in the NDC who questioned his loyalty to the party.

Reacting to such stance taken by party folks, Koku Anyidoho advised that such people criticizing his wish to the President of Ghana to learn in politics because that’s the only way to better themselves and see meaning into the wish for the President.

