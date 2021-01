National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in Parliament Thursday morning said they would still boycott the swearing-in of President Nana Akufo-Addo despite winning the Speaker position battle in the House.

Former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, said Speaker Alban Bagbin could go ahead and oversee the swearing-in.

But the NDC MPs will not be part of the ceremony. Hours after, the NDC MPs indeed boycotted the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo.