Popular gospel musician, Luigi Maclean, has tied the knot in a simple and beautiful ceremony.

The ceremony came off on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Amazing God singer got married to his beautiful-looking partner who has been identified as Rachel Selassie.

Colleague musician, Joe Mettle, took to Instagram to announce the union as he shares an adorable video from the ceremony.

He wrote: Congratulations to my people Mr and Mrs Maclean …. @luigimaclean @rach_selasie.

