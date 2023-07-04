Senegal attacker, Sadio Mane, believes Ghana is among the favourites to win the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that will be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The four-time African champions are yet to secure qualification for the tournament.

The Black Stars were presented with a chance to confirm their place in the tournament in the matchday five games against Madagascar.

However, Ghana were held to a goalless game. The result means the Black Stars must avoid defeat in their final match against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite their struggles in the qualification series, Mane who won the AFCON in 2021 with the Teranga Lions believes, Ghana can still be touted as one of the title contenders for the tournament.

“The AFCON is full of surprises, but we know the usual best teams like the hosts, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Algeria and Cameroon,” he said, as quoted by Joueurs Cameroonais.

Meanwhile, Senegal, Algeria and Morocco are among 15 teams to have sealed a place in the competition.

Having won their fourth title in 1982, Ghana has strived to get another AFCON title but to no avail while losing three finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015 respectively.

Ghana was kicked out of the group stage in both the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup.

