Cape Coast Technical University has been awarded a contract to manufacture noise-free trolleys for Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

This forms part of effort to become a world class leading Technical University in developing solution driven technologies to address the country’s challenges.

These innovation technologies developed includes, noise-free trolleys, design and installation of first electronic charging hub in Central Region, development of sanitary pad made from bamboo, development of iron phosphate batteries for solar tricycles.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kweku Adutwum Ayim Boakye has said as part of the contract, they will also manufacture improved iron batteries for their Eco-Rides will make it possible for the tricycles to now travel from 5 kilometers to 130 kilometers.

This innovation will enable the University to launch their Eco-Ride project to offer cheaper transportation to their students and those in Cape Coast and its environs Prof Boakye made the announcement at the 20th congregation ceremony where 1,030 students graduated from various programmes.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor highlighted the inadequate students’ accommodation and uncompleted GETFUND projects on campus as the university’s major challenge.

He appealed to the government and other well-meaning organisations for interventions to address the situation.

According to him, the governing council has given management the permission to employ all legal means to address the challenge.

Management he stated is determined to double the available beds space by 2025.

