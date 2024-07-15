Luis de la Fuente believes Spain have confirmed their status as “the best in the world”, following their 2-1 victory over England in the Euro 2024 final.

Mikel Oyarzabal was La Roja’s hero as he struck the winner four minutes from time at the Olympiastadion, where Cole Palmer cancelled out Nico Williams’ second-half opener.

Spain subsequently became the first team in European Championship history to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup on four occasions, having won all seven of their matches in Germany.

Indeed, since the 2002 Champions League final, Spanish teams and the Spanish national team have now won all 23 major finals against non-Spanish teams.

De la Fuente completed a treble of European Championship triumphs, having also guided Spain to glory at under-19 and under-21 levels.

And the head coach paid tribute to his players, who delivered their nation’s first major international silverware since Euro 2012.

“I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “To see the fans, to see the players. A real team, European champions.

“I said I was proud, and today I am even prouder. It confirms what we are. For me, they are the best in the world, and today I confirm that definition.”

De la Fuente knows there is more to come, however.

“There is always room for improvement, that is our goal,” he said.

“The virtue of this team is that it always wants to improve. These players are very good.”