James Rodriguez and Lautaro Martinez scooped the top awards at the 2024 Copa America following Argentina’s 1-0 win over Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Martinez’s extra-time strike secured Argentina’s record 16th triumph in the finals, moving them ahead of Uruguay as the most successful team in the competition.

His five goals for La Albiceleste secured him the tournament’s Golden Boot, equalling the most scored by an Argentine player in a single edition of the Copa America in the 21st century, going level with Lionel Messi in 2016 and Juan Roman Riquelme in 2007.

Despite Colombia’s defeat, James had yet another outstanding international tournament having previously starred for Los Cafeteros at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

James received the tournament’s Best Player award, having produced six assists in Colombia’s run to the final, surpassing Messi’s previous record (five) achieved during Argentina’s 2021 success.

Emiliano Martinez claimed his third consecutive Golden Glove at a major tournament, having kept five clean sheets at the 2024 Copa America.

Argentina conceded just once in their quarter-final against Ecuador and needed penalties to advance to the semi-finals with Martinez saving the first two spot-kicks.

Among the teams that have played at least five matches in an edition of the tournament, only four teams have conceded fewer than two goals – Argentina in 2024 (one), Colombia in 2001 (zero), Brazil in 1989 (one) and 2019 (one).