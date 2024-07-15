The Minister of Agriculture and Member of Parliament for the Abetifi constituency in the Eastern Region, Dr Bryan Acheampong, held a significant engagement with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Region on July, 14.

He emphasized the need for the region to intensify its efforts to remain a pivotal force in the party’s electoral fortunes.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Acheampong stressed the critical role of the Eastern Region in the NPP’s success.

“If the Eastern Region doesn’t work hard, our relevance in the electoral fortunes of the NPP will diminish,” he warned.

Dr. Acheampong also highlighted the exemplary efforts of the NPP’s flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the northern regions of Ghana.

“The flagbearer, Vice President Bawumia, is working hard in the northern part of Ghana, and the people there have given him unprecedented support,” he noted, aiming to motivate the Eastern Region to match and exceed these efforts.

The day’s activities commenced with a courtesy call on the Akwamumanhene at Akwamufie, followed by a meeting with the Polling Station Coordination Team (PSCT) of 40 polling stations in Zone A at Anum.

Dr. Acheampong also visited the Anumhene’s Palace before meeting with the PSCT of 104 polling stations in Zone B at Akosombo, Moninger Presby Church.

Later, he engaged with volunteer groups at Akrade Presby Church, and the day concluded with a meeting with stakeholders, including former executives and assembly members, at the Constituency Party Office.

Throughout these sessions, Dr. Acheampong rallied the base with a clear and inspiring message, urging them to rise to the challenge and secure a decisive victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

