The Dagbon overlord, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, has urged the two flagbearers of the major political parties, NPP and NDC, to engage in a peaceful campaign free from insults as the 2024 general elections approach.

He emphasised the importance of promoting peaceful elections between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama, both of whom hail from the Northern region of Ghana.

Sunday, June 23, marked a significant event for Dagbon and Gonjaland, celebrating unity and development.

The occasion was highlighted by the historic visit of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewusoale I, the King of the Gonja Traditional Area, to Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II in Yendi, the capital of Dagbon.

This visit, the first of its kind in over a century, aimed to reinforce the bond between the two kingdoms.

In his welcome address, which was read on his behalf by his spokesperson Zangbalun Naa Dr. Yakubu, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II reiterated the need for a campaign devoid of acrimony.

He called on both candidates to be truthful to the Ghanaian people, highlighting the significance of honesty in the political process.

“Your Majesty, in a few months, we will be going to the polls to elect a new President and Members of Parliament. Interestingly, the candidates from the two major parties are from the North, and I therefore call for a keen and issue-based campaign devoid of acrimony, and inflammatory language,” he admonished.

