Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia highlighted his track record, claiming he initiated and championed 33 cutting-edge policies as Vice President under the Akufo-Addo administration.

In contrast, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated that his opponent, John Mahama, cannot boast of a single policy he initiated during his tenure as Vice President and President.

Dr Bawumia argued that, this accomplishment demonstrates his capability and makes a strong case for his promotion to President of the Republic in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.

He made these remarks while addressing members of the NPP in the United Kingdom at a fundraising dinner dance.

The event was organised in conjunction with the Young Executives Forum (YEF) and held at the Landmark London Hotel on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The purpose of the event was to raise funds among NPP-UK members to support Dr Bawumia’s 2024 campaign.

He emphasised the significance of his achievements and urged the audience to consider his performance as a reason to support his bid for the presidency.

Dr Bawumia’s address aimed to galvanise support and secure financial backing for the upcoming election campaign.

“Most people say I have been the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana, and that is based on my performance. If you look at the policies I have initiated and championed in the last 8 years, you can count 33 policies.”

“Can you think of one policy, just one policy that John Mahama has initiated? So, the score between Bawumia and Mahama is 33 for Bawumia and Zero for Mahama.”

“So, when it comes to the work of a Vice President, I have passed the exams, so I should be promoted as president of the Republic of Ghana.

“I should be promoted, and I want you to promote me,” Dr Mahamudu Bawumia further remarked in his address to the NPP faithful in the UK,” he stated.

ALSO READ: