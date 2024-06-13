Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured of his commitment to serving the people of Ghana wholeheartedly should he be elected President in the upcoming election.

During a visit to the Manhyia Palace as part of his tour of the Ashanti region, Dr Bawumia emphasized his respect for the chieftaincy institution and its role in promoting peace, unity, and development.

In seeking the blessings and wisdom of the Asantehene, the Vice President reiterated his unwavering dedication to the welfare of Ghanaians.

Recognizing the significance of engaging stakeholders ahead of the 2024 election, Dr. Bawumia vowed not to let down the people of Ghana should they entrust him with the mandate to lead the country.

Drawing upon his extensive experience in public service and private sector management, he expressed confidence in his ability to deliver effective governance and drive meaningful change.

Dr. Bamumia elaborated on key aspects of his vision, including enhancing economic growth, improving access to quality education, strengthening health care delivery, boosting agricultural productivity, expanding industrial capacity, ensuring energy security, and reinforcing good governance practices.

According to him, these themes resonate deeply with the aspirations of many Ghanaians seeking improved living conditions and greater opportunities.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, offered words of encouragement and advice, commending Dr. Bawumia on his diligent approach towards national issues thus far.

He implored Dr. Bawumia to place the welfare of Ghanaians above partisan interests and refrain from inflammatory rhetoric in his political campaigning.

