Lord Morrgan, hailed as the King of Dangme music, has once again captivated audiences with the release of his latest single and accompanying official video, “Kpanla”.

The track, produced by renowned Ghanaian beatmaker Mix Master Garzy, is poised to become the anthem of the summer.

The song’s catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics speak to the timeless theme of love, making it a perfect addition to jamming playlists.

The official video, directed by Karmer Power Shots, was shot on location in Turkey.

The picturesque backdrops and vibrant cinematography complement the song’s romantic vibe, adding a visual feast to the auditory experience.

Mix Master Garzy, a heavyweight in the Ghanaian music production scene, brings his expertise to “Kpanla”, ensuring a polished and dynamic audio experience.

Since the release, fans have flooded social media with praise, applauding Lord Morrgan for his consistency in delivering hit after hit.

With “Kpanla” already making waves, Lord Morrgan is set to continue his ascent in the music industry.

Watch the Official Video for “Kpanla” below: