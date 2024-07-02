The Minority in Parliament has announced its decision not to participate in the vetting of the new Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, July 2, and signed by its leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Caucus expressed frustration over the already large size of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and its poor economic performance.

The statement highlighted their inability to support this nomination by President Akufo-Addo, citing the country’s ongoing severe challenges, including a crippling economic crisis, food insecurity, debt default due to excessive borrowing, government corruption, and wasteful expenditures.

The Minority further criticized the President’s continued nomination of additional ministers, stating that it reflects a lack of understanding of the economic turmoil caused by his administration’s policies.

They emphasized their refusal to participate in decisions that would further burden the already struggling Ghanaian populace, especially given the financial strain of the bloated government.

“Members of the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee of Parliament will not participate in today’s vetting of the President’s nominee for the post of Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.”

“The Caucus is affronted by the already large size of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government

and its poor economic performance.”

“We are again unable to support this nomination by President Akufo-Addo at this time because our country has gone through (and continues to go through) very difficult periods, including crippling economic crisis, food insecurity, debt default as a result of excessive borrowing, corruption in government and wasteful and reckless expenditures,” excerpt of the statement said.