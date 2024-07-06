Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan believes Otto Addo will need five years to build a formidable Black Stars team capable of winning trophies, despite their recent promising wins in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After going winless throughout 2024, the senior national team secured consecutive victories in June against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars rallied from a goal down to triumph 2-1 against Mali in Bamako and overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to clinch a thrilling 4-3 victory against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

These victories place Ghana second in Group I of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with nine points, trailing Comoros only on goal difference.

However, Asamoah Gyan believes Otto Addo needs five years to build a team capable of winning trophies.

“Ghanaians should limit their expectations of the Black Stars,” the Ghana all-time top scorer told Pure FM.

“The players are young, we should allow the coach to build the team, let’s say five years to develop the team. After that, then we can expect them to win trophies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana will face Angola, Niger, and Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September later this year.