A 24-year-old Daniel Chukwudiebele Okocha, who allegedly gruesomely murdered his girlfriend, Nkechi Vivian Agwor, over suspicion that she was cheating on him, has now revealed his side of the story.

Following a swift arrest at his hideout in Lagos, Okocha confessed to have waited for 45 minutes after stabbing the deceased, to ensure that she died

It was gathered that trouble started when the deceased told her live-in lover that she was going to church on Sunday morning. The suspect opted to react on his suspicions, instructing her to stay at home as he was of the opinion that she had arrangements to see another man in church

The two were involved in a fracas, leading to Okocha’s decision to stab her to death.

The police officer in charge of the case, while reacting to the report said:

“Daniel has confessed to the murder. He told us that he killed his lover, because he was suspecting that she was cheating on him.

He told us that on the fateful day, Nkechi had told him that she was going to church, but he warned her to sit down at home as he suspected that she was having an appointment with another man who attends the same church with her.

He said when Nkechi refused to obey him and insisted that she was going to the church, he picked a fight with her and stabbed her several times.

We believe he was telling cock and bull stories because the message he typed in the deceased phone showed that he had the intention of killing her. He wrote that he killed her and watched her for 45 minutes to see her die.

He went further to say, ‘I gave her life, but she refused to give me back’. With these statements, we are convinced that he planned and executed the killing.

The irony of the whole thing is that the two of them are from the same town, Ubulu-Uku in Delta State. Preliminary investigation showed that though they had one child, they were not legally married.

We were told that the suspect was so possessive and jealous that at one time, he attempted to kill himself by drinking a poisonous substance, Snipper. It was the deceased that rushed him to the hospital where he was revived.”