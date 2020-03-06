The forecourt of the Multimedia Group is charged as the 2020 edition of Adom TV’s annual ‘Fufuo Party’ gathers momentum.

Thousands of patrons in and around Accra have thronged the venue with their ‘asankas’ to enjoy good fufu as well as good music.

Food to be enjoyed by patrons include: Fufu with goat light soup, fresh fish light soup, chicken and cow groundnut soup and palm nut soup and not forgetting the delicious grasscutter ‘Abunuabunu‘ soup.

For drinks, patrons get to enjoy the ever favourite local drinks like ‘sobolo’, ‘lamugene’, ‘asaana’ and ‘palm wine’.