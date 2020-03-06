The chiefs and elders of Berekum Traditional area in the Bono region have boycotted the 63rd Independence Day celebration.

ALSO READ:

Their decision is due to an alleged disrespect for the traditional authority by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kofi Adjei.

It follows his decision to dragged the chief of Berekum, Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II to court after the former ordered the demolishing of an old public toilet in the town.

The Traditional Council on Friday failed to attend the 6th March parade to which they were officially invited and instead gathered at the Paramount chief’s palace in protest of the alleged misconduct of the MCE.

Public Relations Officer of Berekum queen mother, Kwame Darko confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday.

He claimed Mr. Kofi Adjei has failed to involve them in the governance process of the area – a situation he said is negatively affecting the development of the area.

The boycott, Kwame Darko stated is to demonstrate the power of the traditional authority in the area.

“The MCE cannot drag our chief to court and expect us to honour his invitation” he fumed.

The PRO noted that, all sub-chiefs have been warned not to go to the event or risk losing their stools.