There was chaos at Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region during the second confirmation of the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the area on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Some armed Police officers allegedly assaulted Assembly member for Dwirase Anamase Electoral Area, Daniel Yeboah, for demanding transparency in the electoral process.

The assembly member sustained injuries as a result and was rushed to the Oda Government Hospital.

Speaking to Kasapa News on his hospital bed, the assembly member explained that Assembly members surprisingly received letters on Saturday to assemble for a second confirmation exercise of the DCE nominee on Sunday.

This was after the renominated DCE, Richmond Kofi Amponsah, who is Dean of Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Eastern Region, failed to secure two-thirds votes during the first confirmation exercise on September 27, 2021.

He secured 13 out of 22 valid votes cast.

However, the second election, according to Mr Yeboah, was held in a “secluded” venue instead of the Conference Hall of the Assembly.

He said some Assembly members, who raised concerns, were heckled by one Francis Gyan, a Deputy Eastern Regional Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who was present.

Mr Gyan attempted to throw him out of the venue but he [Mr Yeboah] resisted.

He alleged that some armed police officers, brought from an unknown area to the venue, attacked and beat him mercilessly just after he stepped out to make a phone call.

“An elected Assembly member raised an issue about the fact that the venue where the election was being held was not spacious besides there was light off, and the room was hot so suggested that we move to the Conference Hall of the Assembly which is where such gatherings are held.

ALSO READ:

“But suddenly, the armed police came in and attempted to pull me out which I resisted leading to chaos but the Regional Minister intervened and calm was restored,” he alleged.

He continued that “I went out to make a call then the Regional Deputy Organiser accosted me that I have taken Ghc4,000 bribe, then he attacked me.

“All of a sudden the armed police pounced on me, slapped me, kicked me in the abdomen, and even hit my eyes with a blow. They tore my dress and handcuffed me, took away my phone. So I was rushed to the hospital,” he further alleged.

According to the endorsed medical report by Dr Asante Isaac Adjei, a Medical Officer at Oda Government Hospital, the assembly member “suffered multiple lesion.

The left side of the cheek was swollen and reddened with multiple abrasions on the hands (alleged to have been from handcuffed ) while abdominal examination revealed tenderness of the Supra pubic.“

Meanwhile, the DCE nominee, Richmond Kofi Amponsah, polled 15 Yes votes out of 22 valid votes cast to secure confirmation.

No arrest has been made so far.