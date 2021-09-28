The Assembly Member for Apire-Heman Electoral Area in the Kwadaso Municipality says he almost gave up fighting to alleviate the plight of people in his area.

Frank Awuah Baffuor, popularly known as ‘Taggor’, who says he’s a member of the ruling NPP in the Ashanti region, said the government’s failure to attend to the needs of his constituents is regrettable.

The Apire community, one of the fastest-growing suburbs in Greater Kumasi, has very deplorable roads and a high rate of youth unemployment.

The assembly member claims the challenge is giving rise to a high crime rate and truancy.

Frank was speaking on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ programme on the poor state of the Apire–Heman road.

He claims he has been tagged as a traitor in the NPP because of his outspoken stance to get the road fixed.

He is however confident of getting the needed attention in due course.

