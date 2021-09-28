Achiase DCE nominee rejected, Okere, Akyemmansa, Birim South get 100%

The District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Achiase in the Eastern Region, Richmond Kofi Amponsah has been rejected by the Assembly.

He failed to obtain two-thirds of the total valid votes cast.

The re-nominated DCE, who is also the Dean of Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region, secured 13 out of 22 valid votes cast in an election conducted by the Electoral Commission on Monday, September 27, 2021.

At Okere, Akyemmansa, and Birim South Districts, the nominees, Messrs Kenneth Daniel Addo, Paul Asamoah, and Asare Danso secured 30, 35, and 17 respectively, representing 100% votes each.

READ ALSO:

Mr Kenneth Daniel Addo polled 30 votes to secure Okere seat

The exercise to confirm the 33 Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominees in the region commenced yesterday, September, 27.

Assembly Members for New Juaben South, Atiwa West, Kwahu East, and Kwahu South will vote to confirm nominees on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Out of the 33 nominees, 25 in the region are incumbent MCEs.

Fanteakwa South, Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Abuakwa South, Abuakwa North, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, and Atiwa West had first time nominees.

Meanwhile, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly has elected the Assembly Member for Odumase-South Electoral Area, Ayer Tetteh Kofi Zando as the new Presiding Member (PM).

Mr Ayer Tetteh Kofi Zando elected as the new Presiding Member (PM) for Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly

His election became necessary following the demise of the former PM, Benjamin Awuley Mensah in July, 2021.

Mr Zando, who stood unopposed, secured 40 out of 47 votes. Members present included the Assembly Members, the MCE, MP and the government appointees. He thus successfully attained the mandatory two-thirds of the votes of the membership of the entire Assembly, in line with Article 244 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.