The Ghana Water Limited has announced the shut down of the Barekese and Achiase supply stations in the Ashanti region.

The move is due to a planned maintenance of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at the supply stations.

The maintenance works are expected to span for close to 12 hours.

It has been scheduled for three Thursdays thus; February 29, March 7 and March 14.

In a statement, the water supplier noted the exercise will affect the production centres.

It is therefore expected that majority of households in the Greater Kumasi Metropolis will experience erratic water supply.

“Management regrets the inconvenience the challenge may cause and advises customers to store and judiciously use water to avert any severe impact during the shutdown dates,” the statement said.

Below is the statement: