The Assembly Member for Amanase North Electoral Area in the Ayensuano District in Eastern Region has been crushed while on a motorbike attending an assembly meeting Friday.

The deceased, Prince Michael Goha, was from Amanase heading towards Kraboa Coaltar the district capital to attend the Executive Committee meeting by the Ayensuano District Assembly.

While attempting to cross Accra to Kumasi Highway, a speeding Toyota Corolla car crashed them on the motorbike.

The Assembly Member died instantly while the rider sustained a serious injury and was rushed to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment but died in the evening.

Their bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

Mr Goha was also a pastor of a church in the community married with children.

The Acting District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization at Ayensuano, Richard Adu, confirmed the accident to Kasapa News.