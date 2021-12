Five passengers have been killed in a head-on train collision at Wassa Manso in the Western Region.

Eleven others have sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident that occurred on Friday evening.

Reports indicate it occurred when two haulage trucks collided following a suspected faulty braking system.

The two trains were moving in opposite directions on the Tarkwa-Kojokrom route.

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Police have been to the scene.