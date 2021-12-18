A court in Liberia has charged a mother with human trafficking after she allegedly sold her six-month-old baby to an unknown woman for just $60 (£45).

She denied ever exchanging the baby for money, according to Liberia’s online paper The News.

She allegedly resorted to the exchange because she had been struggling to care for the child as a single mother, according to Front Page Africa Online.

There are no sustainable social welfare programmes for abandoned children in the country.

She has been taken to Monrovia Central Prison, Front Page Africa Online says.