One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty inundated the media with a brand new BMW acquired for him by his German girlfriend as a surprise gift on his birthday over the weekend.

In a fresh video sighted by Adomonline.com, Patapaa is seen in a post-celebration mood with his girlfriend, Liha Miller with some of her family members in attendance.

Holding a cake with Patapaa’s name designed on it, Liha asked her lover to make a wish before cutting it.

Smiles beamed across their faces as they turned up for the memorable moment.

Watch the videos below: