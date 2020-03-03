President of Switzerland, Simonetta Sommaruga, thrilled President Nana Akufo-Addo with some Twi quotes while addressing a Ghanaian delegation.

This was during President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the country as part of his tour of Europe.

President Akufo-Addo, who was amazed at President Simonetta’s speech, suddenly burst into laughter when he realised what she was trying to say.

In the video ‘nkonkonsa’ posted on Instagram, the laughter and smile on the face of the president indicated he was impressed and felt welcomed as the gathering was addressed.

She was heard in the video saying “Onimuonyamfoɔ, ɛyɛ me anigye sɛ yɛbɛgye wo ne w’apamfoɔ wɔ yɛn man yi mu.” This literally means “I am very excited to welcome you and your team to our country.”

Watch the video below: