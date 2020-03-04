The 2020 edition of Adom TV’s annual ‘Fufuo Party’ is set to take place on Independence Day, Friday, March 6, 2020 at the usual venue, the forecourt of the Multimedia Group.

For this independence celebration, scheduled to take place in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, the best place to be is Kokomlemle where all patrons get to eat fufu for free by just bringing an asanka’

From Abunuabunu, light soup, chicken soup to goat soup, palm nut soup to werewere and fresh fish soup, there will be more than enough to satisfy all patrons.

There will also be fun moments as people present will get to interact with their favourite Adom TV presenters and the numerous faces of Multimedia Group at large.

This year’s edition of the much talked about party, dubbed #Timtim, which has over the years welcomed patrons from far and near places in Accra and beyond, will be much bigger and better.

You cannot afford to miss the thrilling live band and spectacular performances from Ghana’s finest highlife and hip life artistes.