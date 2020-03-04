Ghana winger, Edwin Gyasi, propelled CSKA Sofia to the semi-finals of the Bulgarian League Cup against Botev Vratsa on Tuesday.

CSKA Sofia welcomed Vratsa to the Stadion Bâlgarska Armija in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Daniel Genov scored in the 20th minute for Vratas.

Sofia dominated the game after the recess with Gyasi scoring the consolation goal in the 67th minute to level his side up.

However, Ahmed Ahmedov scored the winner in the 89th minute.

CSKA Sofia will host Beroe in the Bulgarian topflight on Saturday.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave CSKA Sofia at the end of the season with Besiktas being his next destination.