Ghana forward, Kevin Prine Boateng, has confirmed talks with the head coach of the senior national male football team, C.K. Akonnor.

However, the 32-year-old has been omitted from Mr Akonnor’s 23-man squad for Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Sudan on Tuesday,

Asked about the future of the Besiktas forward, the former Asante Kotoko gaffer revealed that he held talks with Boateng but he seemed not to be ready to play for the country.

KP Boateng

“I spoke to Kwadwo Asamoah and he is willing to play. He has been unlucky with injuries and needs to be fully firm first before we can consider him,” Mr Akonnor said.

“As for Kevin, I spoke to him but I got the sense that he doesn’t want to play for us again,” he said.

However, when Gary Al-Smith of Joy Sports quoted what Mr Akonnor said during the Press Conference at the Accra City Hotel on twitter, Boateng in his response said no media house had tried to talk to him to hear his side of the story after the 2014 World Cup incident.

Responding to another tweet of Mr Al-Smith, Boateng said he held talks with Mr Akonnor but they did not talk much about his return to the team.

He also described the 45-year-old as the best coach for the country at the moment.

“Hi Gary, no journalist ever talked to me!! I spoke to coach Akonnor and I think he is the best man for Ghana right now, we had a great conversation!! We didn’t really speak a lot about me returning to the Black Stars…”

The German-born has been out of national duties since he was suspended for “verbally assaulting” coach James Kwasi Appiah during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father in Berlin, the attacker switched international allegiance to represent the Black Stars at the 2010 World Cup after representing the European nation’s youth outfits.