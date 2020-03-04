Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak will host Division One League side, Okwahu United in the Round of 32 in the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup.

The fixtures promise to be exciting as most local derbies will be witnessed in this round as Venomous Vipers will be up against Elmina Sharks in an all Fante Derby.

Medeama SC will host King Faisal Babies in an all premier league affair while Ashantigold squares it off with Sarmatex 1996.

The Round of 32 pairings are as follows:

ZONE 1 – NORTHERN, UPPER / BRONG AHAFO REGION

Tamale City Fc Vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals



Wa Suntaa Vs Tano Bofoakwa



Bechem United Vs Unity FC



Paga Crocodile Stars Vs Real Tamale United



Young Apostles Vs Kenyasi New Dreams

ZONE 2 – ASHANTI, CENTRAL / WESTERN REGION

Medeama SC Vs King Faisal FC



Ashantigold Vs FC Sarmatex 1996



BYF Academy Vs Unistars Academy



Venomous Vipers Vs Elmina Sharks FC



Nzema Kotoko Vs Asokwa Deportivo

ZONE 3 – GREATER ACCRA, VOLTA / EASTERN REGION

Accra Hearts of Oak Vs Okwahu United



Legon Cities Vs Vision FC



Likpe Heroes Vs Dreams FC



Emmanuel FC Vs Star Madrid



Liberty Professionals Vs Accra Great Olympics



Tema Youth FC Vs WAFA