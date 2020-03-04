MTN FA Cup
Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak will host Division One League side, Okwahu United in the Round of 32 in the 2019/20 MTN FA Cup.

The fixtures promise to be exciting as most local derbies will be witnessed in this round as Venomous Vipers will be up against Elmina Sharks in an all Fante Derby.

Medeama SC will host King Faisal Babies in an all premier league affair while Ashantigold squares it off with Sarmatex 1996.

The Round of 32 pairings are as follows:

  • ZONE 1 – NORTHERN, UPPER / BRONG AHAFO REGION

Tamale City Fc Vs Wamanafo Mighty Royals

Wa Suntaa Vs Tano Bofoakwa

Bechem United Vs Unity FC

Paga Crocodile Stars Vs Real Tamale United

Young Apostles Vs Kenyasi New Dreams

  • ZONE 2 – ASHANTI, CENTRAL / WESTERN REGION

Medeama SC Vs King Faisal FC

Ashantigold Vs FC Sarmatex 1996

BYF Academy Vs Unistars Academy

Venomous Vipers Vs Elmina Sharks FC

Nzema Kotoko Vs Asokwa Deportivo

  • ZONE 3 – GREATER ACCRA, VOLTA / EASTERN REGION

Accra Hearts of Oak Vs Okwahu United

Legon Cities Vs Vision FC

Likpe Heroes Vs Dreams FC

Emmanuel FC Vs Star Madrid

Liberty Professionals Vs Accra Great Olympics

Tema Youth FC Vs WAFA