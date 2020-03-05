Boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather has showed off his £200k (GHC1,400,092.80) diamond-encrusted watch.

Floyd Mayweather has proved he has not gone broke as previously claimed after openly flaunting a luxurious diamond-encrusted watch during UK trip.

SunSport reports Newcastle, Glasgow and Blackpool are among the destinations Mayweather has been to during his week-long tour.

The retired boxer has a collection of luxurious watches including another stunning £13.75m diamond-encrusted watch he bought after 50th career win over Conor McGregor.

Check it out;