Charger Group Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters and Happy Man Ginger, has presented items worth thousands of cedis to Lekma Hospital at Teshie in Accra.

The multiple award winning beverage producers also made a cheque donation for 20,000 Cedis to the health facility.

The items included boxes of Infrared Gun Thermometer, Blood Pressure Meter Machine, Face Masks, Disposable Surgical Gloves, Disposable Gowns.

The rest were boxes Disposable Tissue Roll, Liquid Soap, Hand Sanitizers and Tissue Papers.

Chief Executive Officer of Charger Limited, Dr Emmanuel Borketey Bortey in the company of some members of company’s top management said: We believe these items will go a long way in the COVID-19 fight. We consider this as our Corporate Social Responsibility, but beyond that we deem it as a privilege because it is a global fight. The pandemic is scary and the earlier we lend a hand, the better, hence this donation. If every corporate organization will join this campaign as we doing, we will get there. I am therefore urging all to stay safe by observing all the precautionary instructions.

Head of Clinical Services, Lekma Hospital, Doreen Ata Fynn expressed thanks to the management of Charger Group Limited for the gesture.