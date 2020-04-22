A house close to one of the buildings housing the Multimedia Group Limited in Kokomlemle in Accra has been gutted by fire.

The fire outbreak happened on the mid-morning of Wednesday April 22, 2020 at a time the Kokomlemle area and some other areas in Accra were witnessing rainfall.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

It took the intervention of some brave workers of the Multimedia Group to douse the fire which had the potential of spreading to other houses nearby.

The workers used fire extinguishers belonging to the Multimedia Company to engage in the amateur fire-fighting to prevent the fire from spreading as they awaited the arrival of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The interventions proved successful as the fire was largely under control before the GNFS arrived.

Two fire tenders were deployed by the GNFS who have since brought the fire under control.

No lives were lost but some belongings which values are yet to be ascertained have been destroyed.

Below are some photos of the fire outbreak and scene:

Scene from the fire: Building in flames

Fire scene

Some brave MGL staff fighting the fire their own way

Some residents of Kokomlemle at the scene of the fire