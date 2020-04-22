Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has backtracked on his comments which indicated Ghana could hit a three million coronavirus infection rate with 15,000 deaths.

The Presidential Advisor, while speaking on Joy News’ current affairs programme, PM Express on Tuesday night, said this was based on a model generated for the coronavirus infections in Ghana.

Dr Nsiah-Asare explained this is based on a baseline projection that 10% of Ghanaians are likely to test positive for the virus before infections peak with majority of the cases likely to be asymptomatic.

ALSO READ:

However, speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday to clarify what he meant by those projections, he said Ghana’s COVID-19 situation was based on a hypothesis by the World Health Organisation.

According to him, his comments on PM Express on Tuesday night were conditional, that’s if Ghana does nothing about the situation it could increase.

He further assured that Ghana would not hit the three million infection rate and 15,000 death predictions looking at the current management situation.