Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Aboagye, says the health service will probe why workers in some health facilities still do not have Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

There have been several reports of health workers crying out for PPEs, including Ankaful Leprosy/General hospital, Cape Coast Metro Hospital, Twifo Praso and some others in the Volta region.

Responding to the call, Dr Aboagye said at a Ministry of Information press briefing that PPE’s have been dispatched to various regions to help combat the COVID-19.

However, despite the significant number of PPEs, health facilities have called on the government to register their dissatisfaction.

GHS is, therefore, considering a probe to address the concerns of lack of PPEs in some facilities.

Meanwhile, government has started distributing locally produced PPEs to frontline workers across Ghana.

In the last five days, the local companies contracted by the Ministries of Health and Trade have produced 250,000 face masks, 18,000 surgical gowns and 11,000 medical/hospital scrubs for distribution to frontline workers in the fight against the virus including health and security personnel across the country.