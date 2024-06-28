UKGCC raises funds for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation with Hat & Flower Show

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), a member-based trade association that promotes trade between Ghana and the United Kingdom, has hosted an inaugural, the Hat and Flower Show charity fundraiser, to raise funds to support the initiatives of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.

Executive Director of the UKGCC, Adjoba Kyiamah, remarked that “The Hat and Flower Show is a celebration of Ghana’s vibrant culture through floral design and millinery craftsmanship. As a charity fundraiser, the event showcases the talent of skilled Ghanaian artisans while raising vital funds through our raffle sales”.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation seeks to improve the lives of Ghanaians by implementing the ideals, values and visions of its patron, the Asantehene and the Asante Kingdom.

According to Ms. Kyiamah, the UKGCC selected the Foundation as beneficiaries because “their thematic areas, especially Entrepreneurship, which rallies partners in business and academia to promote Ghanaian entrepreneurship, resonates with our work in the UK and Ghana business community”.

She urged the public to donate to the Foundation, which has already impacted a million lives across Ghana.

The UKGCC has a storied history of raising funds for noble causes through its events. In 2021 and 2022, it raised funds to support the establishment of a clinical trials unit at the University of Ghana Medical Centre through its Royal Ascot Ladies Day Experience event.

Nana Afua Kobi Prempeh, the Executive Director of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, expressed the excitement of the Otumfuo Foundation to partner the UKGCC to raise much needed funds and collaborate to undertake some of its core development initiatives in furtherance of the Asantehene’s vision of improving the quality of life of Asanteman and Ghana.

“Over the years, the Asantehene His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has implemented this vision through his Foundation partnering with like-minded organisations to enhance access to good quality education, real entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, and sustainable health infrastructure”, she said.

Through a fundraising initiative managed by IT Consortium’s CHANGO, a crowdfunding and group contributions platform, the event succeeded in raising funds to support the activities of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.

For his part, Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, the Deputy Director in Charge of Domestic Marketing at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), praised the UKGCC’s efforts at promoting Ghanaian culture with the Hat and Flower Show, and said the Authority is open to supporting individuals, groups, and organisations whose projects promote Ghana’s culture, heritage, and tourism.

“We are available for partnership and we are looking forward to working with any creative initiative and anything that has to do with our cultural heritage. We are there to give a helping hand to entrepreneurs that are doing something that has to do with our industry,” he said.

The show, intended to be an annual extravaganza, offered attendees which included artisans, fashion enthusiasts, and philanthropists, an enchanting experience. It also provided florists and milliners with a dynamic platform to showcase their creativity against a backdrop of the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The inaugural Hat and Flower Show, which was sponsored by Labadi Beach Hotel, Turkish Airlines, IT Consortium; Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana with cash donations from Contracta Construction UK, B5 Plus Foundation, and Vivo Energy, concluded on a high note with memorable highlights that included floral and millinery showpiece competitions.

UKGCC’s next Hat and Flower Show charity fundraiser is slated to occur on in June 2025. Interested donors to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation may reach out to the UKGCC.

