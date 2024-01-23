The Black Stars faced disappointment once again in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they were knocked out in the group stage for the second consecutive time.

The crushing blow came after their draw on Monday night against the Ivory Coast, resulting in a 2-2 stalemate.

After the game, celebrities and fans took to social media to reaction to the unexpected outcome.

Ghanaian musician @samini_dagaati’s reaction to Ghanaian captain and Goalkeeper Richard Ofori’s error leading to an equalizer from Mozambique. #AFCON2023 #AFCON pic.twitter.com/WG2ptuLd6y — MUSE AFRICA (@muse_africa) January 23, 2024

The Black Stars had initially secured a two-goal lead, but a late turn of events saw their dreams dashed, ending their AFCON journey prematurely.

Shatta Wale on Black Stars draw with Mozambique. #AFCON2023



pic.twitter.com/Mr7BJeOw1W — The Culture Joint (@CultureJoint) January 23, 2024

The draw not only marked a disappointing exit for the national team but also fueled discussions and debates among football enthusiasts across the country.

But over all, I’ll like to say Ayekoo to the #Blackstars you all played and did what you could do best. It’s sad we no win but you brought us some happy moments too, however, the loss Dey pain us pass. But it’s all a game, we lose some and we win some. Thanks for the happy… — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) January 23, 2024

The unexpected result added to the woes of fans who had hoped for a successful AFCON campaign for Ghana.

The ball was bouncing Infront of me and the ball was going far away from me. Hmm, maybe Richard saw two balls. https://t.co/RR5DVqyQh6 — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) January 23, 2024

Find more reactions below:

MORE: