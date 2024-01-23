The Black Stars faced disappointment once again in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they were knocked out in the group stage for the second consecutive time.
The crushing blow came after their draw on Monday night against the Ivory Coast, resulting in a 2-2 stalemate.
After the game, celebrities and fans took to social media to reaction to the unexpected outcome.
The Black Stars had initially secured a two-goal lead, but a late turn of events saw their dreams dashed, ending their AFCON journey prematurely.
The draw not only marked a disappointing exit for the national team but also fueled discussions and debates among football enthusiasts across the country.
The unexpected result added to the woes of fans who had hoped for a successful AFCON campaign for Ghana.
