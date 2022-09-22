Son of the prime suspect in the killing of a 22-year-old aspiring trainee nurse at Mankessim in the Central Region, Nana Clark Onyaa, is said to have collapsed at the crime scene.

According to reports, the young man went into a state of shock when the police exhumed the body of 22-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey.

Assemblyman for the area, Alex Kojo Appiah, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

He said the young man, overwhelmed by the situation, was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Nana Clark Onyaa, who is the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, was picked up at his hideout at Akwa Krom in the Ekumfi District.

This was after his accomplice, a pastor, confessed to helping him kidnap, kill, and secretly bury the lady in one of the chief’s apartments.

The development, Mr Appiah said has sent shivers down the spine of residents of Mankessim who revered Nana Onyaa.

He said the chief, who is the President of the Mankessim Traders Association, has brought a lot of projects to Akwa Krom and surrounding communities.

“Nana Clark has helped a lot of people at Mankessim so many people will even die for him. He is the last person to be suspected of this crime. I’m still in shock,” he bemoaned.

Mr Appiah, who has known and worked with the suspect since he became an Assemblyman, said but for the evidence, he will never believe the chief was involved in the murder.

Listen to full interview in the attached audio above: