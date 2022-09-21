The Central Regional Police Command has arrested Nana Clark Onyaa for his alleged involvement in the murder and secret burial of a 22-year-old aspiring trainee nurse at Mankessim.



Nana Clark, who is the Tufuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom, reportedly aided a pastor who is also currently in police custody to commit the gruesome murder.



He, however, fled on Tuesday after the pastor was arrested on Tuesday in Cape Coast and confessed to the crime.



Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei reports he was arrested on the afternoon of Wednesday in his girlfriend’s house at Ekumfi Akwakrrom.



A young man in the area is said to have chanced on the chief on his way to the farm and informed the police who came to pick him up.



He has been taking to the Cape Coast Police Command for interrogation.



The body of the trainee nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey ,was exhumed by the pastor said to be a fiance of the former’s elder sister and police investigators on Tuesday in the room of Nana Clark.



Meanwhile, the Regional Police Command has visited the chief’s house to retrieve exhibits to aid investigation.

Watch the video attached above: