Three persons have been reported dead in a fatal accident near Fumesua in the Ashanti Region on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident, which occurred at about 12:15 am on Wednesday, involved a VIP bus travelling from Asante Mampong to Accra and a gas tanker.

The General Manager of VIP, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, confirmed the incident on Adom FM.

He explained two persons died on the spot with the third death recorded later.

Mr Manso narrated the gas tanker was going to offload gas at Sonic gas filling station when it veered off its lane into that of the VIP bus.

The VIP bus driver, upon sensing danger, attempted to swerve to safety on the left side and crashed into a concrete pavement.

This caused the side of the VIP bus to hit the back of the tanker, resulting in death and several injuries.

The victims, he noted, through the intervention of the emergency services; police, ambulance and the fire service were taken to the Ejisu Government Hospital for treatment.

Others were brought to Accra for further treatment.

Watch the video attached above: