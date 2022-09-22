Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the serial killings that hit Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The suspect was reportedly apprehended by the Concerned Youth at Siiriyiri.

This adds up to two suspects in police custody over the killings.

Already, the Police have arrested one person suspected to be key in the alleged serial killings in the Municipality.

The suspect, Kankani Adongo, was arrested on September 19, 2022 at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa after extensive collaboration between the Police and community search parties.

The Suspect is currently in Police custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

The arrest follows a visit by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufo-Dampare, to the Upper West Region to engage with stakeholders on the recent happenings and find lasting solution to them.

Last Friday, the Upper West Regional Police Command exhumed the body of a private security guard who was reported missing.

The retrieved body, which had some missing genitals, was found buried in a shallow pit close to where he worked.

The police service has beefed up security in Wa and its environs following this development and has commenced discussions with the Regional Minister and the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area for the way forward.

Meanwhile, Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, who was also in Wa charged residents not to interfere in ongoing investigations but further urged them to support the Police with any information they have on the alleged killings in the Wa Municipality.

‘’If you have any information, you give the information to the security agencies to use. You do not resort to self-help to disturb the role of security agencies.’’



He made this submission while addressing the media at the forecourt of the Wa Naa Palace.